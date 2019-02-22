हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Peru-Ecuador border

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits Peru-Ecuador border region: USGS

There was no risk of a tsunami being triggered, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, and there were no initial reports of casualties or damage.

Representational image

A deep earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck the Peru-Ecuador border region early on Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake`s epicentre was in a sparsely populated area 224 km (140 miles) east-southeast of Ambato, Ecuador, at a depth of 132 km. The USGS`s initial reading had assessed the quake, which occurred at 5:17 a.m. (1017 GMT), at magnitude 7.7.

One resident in Cuenca, Ecuador, 253 km from the epicentre, described the temblor as very strong, while a second resident in the same city reported experiencing "a good 30 second shake", according to witness statements on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre website.

