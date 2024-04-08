Days after India allowed the export of certain essential commodities to Maldives at the request of the island nation, its former minister once again mocked New Delhi while targeting the opposition MDP. Mariyam Shiuna belongs to the People's National Congress, the party of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. Shiuna grabbed the limelight when she joined fellow ministers in mocking India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted Lakshadweep as a tourist destination. While Shiuna along with two fellow ministers was suspended from the Muizzu's cabinet, her hate for India is yet to end as she mocked New Delhi once again. Her recent X post came days after India extended another helping hand to the Maldives despite strained ties.

Latest Controversy: Insulting Indian Flag

Mariyam Shiuna, the former Maldivian minister, in a recent post which has been deleted after backlash, mocked the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and India by posting an altered picture of Ashok Chakra, a part of the Indian tricolour. When Indian as wells as Maldivian social media users reacted sharply to the photo, Shiuna deleted the post and issued a clarification.

Mariyam Shiuna's Clarification

After deleting the post, Shiuna said that she was unaware of the photo's resemblance to the Indian flag and she would be careful in future. "I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offence caused by the content of my recent post. It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused," said Shiuna.

I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism .I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post.



It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the… — Mariyam Shiuna (@shiuna_m) April 8, 2024

The former minister also said that Maldives deeply value its relationship and, the mutual respect it shares with India. "In future, I will be more vigilant in verifying the content I share to prevent such oversights," she added.

However, Shiuna's X post seems intentional as the MDP's party symbol is a weighing scale and its colour combination is yellow and blue which in no way resembles to Indian flag. Shiuna appears to have deliberately posted the photo to insult India and the MDP which favours friendly relations with New Delhi.

Who Is Mariyam Shiuna?

Mariyam Shuuna has served as a former minister in the Maldivian government. She worked as the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Information, and Arts in the Maldives. Shuuna is also a spokesperson for the Male City Council. She sparked controversy when she made disrespectful remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to Lakshadweep. After facing heavy backlash, she later deleted her post. The Maldivian government distanced itself from Shuuna's statement at that time.

Maldives-India Relation

Maldives' relations with India have become strained under the current leadership of President Muizzu who holds a pro-China view. Muizzu came to power riding on the 'India Out' campaign and has taken several steps in the last six months that have an anti-India tinge. It includes the ousting of 80 Indian soldiers posted in Male and allowing an alleged Chinese spy vessel to explore the Indian Ocean region.