topStoriesenglish2590860
NewsWorld
MARLENE SCHIAPPA

Marlene Schiappa: French Minister For Social Economy Poses For Playboy Magazine, Faces Flak

French PM Elisabeth Borne has reprimanded Marlene Schiappa, the secretary of state for social economy, for giving an interview to the men's magazine Playboy.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Marlene Schiappa: French Minister For Social Economy Poses For Playboy Magazine, Faces Flak

PARIS: Marlene Schiappa, a French government minister, is facing severe backlash for appearing on the front cover of the men’s magazine Playboy, however, she has defended her decision. Schiappa, the Minister for the Social Economy and French Associations, has been criticised by other French politicians including Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. Notably, Schiappa is known for her advocacy for women's rights. 

As the former and first-ever Gender Equality Minister, she introduced the 2018 revolutionary law -  named after herself - against street harassment, where men who catcall or verbally harass women in any way are given on-the-spot fines. However, the popular French politician is facing backlash after posing for the latest playboy cover, in which she also shared her opinion about her fight for women's and LGBT+ rights.

 

 

Prime Minister Borne reportedly said, “Schiappa's decision wasn’t appropriate, especially during this period," BFMTV reported. The French Prime Minister is believed to be referring to the upheaval France faces as a result of the widely-protested law to increase the pension age, under French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meanwhile, French politician Jean Luc Mélenchon also attacked Schiappa's actions, saying that "France is going off the rails". "In a country where the President speaks in Pif (French children's publication) and his minister Schiappa in Playboy the problem would be the opposition," he tweeted.

Schiappa Defends Her Decision

 

Despite facing harsh backlash from "backsliders and hypocrites", Schiappa has defended her decision to pose for the French Playboy cover. "Defending the right of women to have control of their bodies is everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free," she tweeted.

 

 

Other French politicians, including French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, also jumped to her defence, saying she was a "woman of character". “I wanted to say that Marlene Schiappa is a courageous female politician who has her character and who has her style which is not mine, but I respect,” he told CNews, a local news channel, CNN reported.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?