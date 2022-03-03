हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine conflicts

Memes slamming UN, NATO for 'inaction' flood internet as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies

Ever since the aggressive invasion of Ukraine by Russia began a week ago, Twitter is flooded with memes and jokes criticising the United Nations and NATO for inaction over the war crisis.

Memes slamming UN, NATO for &#039;inaction&#039; flood internet as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
(Photo credit: Twitter/ @eruptingmind)

New Delhi: While Ukraine or the entire world faces a grave and dreary situation amid Russia's invasion attempt, social media users have chosen humour over aggression to lash out at major world bodies for not doing enough.

In what marks the latest development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russian troops on Thursday captured the southern city of Kherson and were heading towards the port.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said that at least one million people have fled Ukraine amid the war so far.

Here are some most hilarious memes of the lot!

In what marks the latest development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russian troops on Thursday captured the southern city of Kherson and were heading towards the port.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said that at least one million people have fled Ukraine amid the war so far.

