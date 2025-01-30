Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2850737https://zeenews.india.com/world/meta-to-pay-usd-25-million-to-settle-trump-s-lawsuit-over-january-6-ban-2850737.html
NewsWorld
US CAPITOL ATTACK

Meta To Pay USD 25 Million To Settle Trump’s Lawsuit Over January 6 Ban

Meta has agreed to pay USD 25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against the company after it suspended his accounts following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 07:15 AM IST|Source: AP
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meta To Pay USD 25 Million To Settle Trump’s Lawsuit Over January 6 Ban Picture source: AP

Washington: Meta has agreed to pay USD 25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against the company after it suspended his accounts following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to three people familiar with the matter. 

It's the latest instance of a large corporation settling litigation with the president, who has threatened retribution on his critics and rivals, and comes as Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, have joined other large technology companies in trying to ingratiate themselves with the new Trump administration. 

The people familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday to discuss the agreement. Two people said that terms of the agreement include USD 22 million going to the nonprofit that will become Trump's future presidential library and the balance going to legal fees and other litigants. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK