Minor Hindu girl in Pakistan kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to abductor

Pakistan always raises the issue of minority rights in India but on the other hands never cares about its minorities. In a recent development, a minor girl from the Hindu minority community was abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to the adductor in Pakistan.

Kavita Bai who is believed to be just 13-year-old was allegedly kidnapped by a person from the Bahalkani tribe. She was converted to Islam against her wish by Barelvi cleric Mian Mithoo and later was married off to the abductor.

According to the South Asia Media Research Institute, Kavita Bai was married off to the abductor after her forcible conversion. The atrocious incident took place in the Tangwani region of Kashmore district in the Sindh province.

The South Asia Media Research Institute has shared the video of this forcible conversion which has gone viral on social media.

Ghotki, Sindh. A 13-year-old #Hindu girl named Kavita Bai was allegedly kidnapped by a man of Bahalkani tribe, forcibly converted to Islam by #Barelvi cleric Mian Mithoo, and then married off to her abductor. pic.twitter.com/c0Y8a91gB0 — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) March 10, 2021

According to the local media, Kavita Bai was kidnapped by five men from her residence on Monday (March 8). Her father claimed that five armed men entered their residence and dragged his daughter to their vehicle and abducted her.

According to the reports, an FIR has been filed by the local police in the matter. The girl appeared before the court on Wednesday (March 10) and state that she is not minor but 18-years old. The girl also alleged that she married against her parents' wish.

Kavita Bai was moved from Kashmore to Ghotki after her statement in court. She has also asked for protection from the court.

Meanwhile, local police have registered a case under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act (SCMRA). The act makes a marriage between a minor and an adult punishable with three years of imprisonment.

