close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chinese man

Missing Chinese man found dead in storm drain in Pakistan's Islamabad

A Chinese man was found dead in a stormwater drain in Islamabad, said Pakistan police on Friday.

Missing Chinese man found dead in storm drain in Pakistan&#039;s Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan]: A Chinese man was found dead in a stormwater drain in Islamabad, said Pakistan police on Friday.

The man, who has been identified as Li Jinqiang, had arrived in Pakistan on April 13 and had gone out to buy medicine. Since then he had been missing.

The cause of his death is yet to be known. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Attack on Chinese nationals living in Pakistan gone up in lately.

Last year, the Embassy of China in Islamabad had warned Chinese citizens and Chinese organisations in Pakistan to be on alert for possible terror attacks on them.

According to an estimate, there are nearly 400,000 Chinese people living in Pakistan, with a large number of professionals involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Tags:
Chinese manPakistan
Next
Story

Journalist Lyra McKee, 29, shot dead during Northern Ireland riot

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Howrah-New Delhi Poorva express derails near Kanpur