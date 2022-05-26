हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Monkeypox

Monkeypox: WHO asks countries to increase surveillance as 200 cases confirmed in over 20 countries

WHO said Monkeypox cases have so far been detected in more than 20 non-endemic countries, adding that the agency expected the numbers to go up.

Monkeypox: WHO asks countries to increase surveillance as 200 cases confirmed in over 20 countries
Representational image

Bangalore: About 200 confirmed and more than 100 suspected cases of Monkeypox have been detected so far outside of the countries where it usually spreads, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday, urging countries to increase surveillance for the infectious disease. Monkeypox, a mild viral infection, is endemic in the African countries of Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nigeria.

The recent outbreak in non-endemic countries has raised concerns. The strain circulating globally is thought to have a fatality rate of around 1%, although effective vaccines and treatments are available.

Talking during an online briefing, WHO`s senior epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said cases have so far been detected in more than 20 non-endemic countries, adding that the agency expected the numbers to go up.

"We expect more cases to be detected. We are asking countries to increase surveillance...This is a containable situation. It will be difficult, but it`s a containable situation in the non-endemic countries."

