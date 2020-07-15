More white Americans dying at hands of law enforcement than black Americans, says US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has said that more white Americans are dying at the hands of law enforcement than the black Americans.

Trump’s response came during an interview with CBS News. Upon being asked by the interviewer on George Floyd’s death, Trump reiterated that it was a terrible thing.

On being further asked as to why African Americans are still dying at the hands of law enforcement, Trump said, “And so are white people”

“What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people by the way,” Trump added.

A mounting wave of protests demanding police reform after the killing of a black man in Minneapolis swept across the United States

The outpouring of protests followed the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being pinned by the neck for nine minutes by a white officer`s knee.

The renewed calls for racial equality are breaking out across the country with support from big companies, NGOs and celebrities for Black Lives Matter.

US Democrats have largely embraced the activists packing into streets to decry the killings of black men and women by law enforcement, but have so far expressed wariness at protesters` calls to defund the police.