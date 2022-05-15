Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and that he has recorded a video that has the names of all those people who are involved in the alleged conspiracy to oust his government. Khan added that in case something happens to him the video will be made public.

The Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician made the remarks while addressing a rally in Sialkot. "I know people in Pakistan and abroad are planning to kill me. I have recorded a video with complete details of conspiracy against me with all names and kept the video in a safe place."However, the former Prime Minister did not name who was behind the alleged conspiracy to kill him.

“If something happens to me I’ve recorded a video where I exposed everyone involved in the conspiracy.”-@ImranKhanPTI #SialkotFightsBack #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/AI2sbYZ8CE — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 14, 2022

"A conspiracy is being hatched against me abroad and in Pakistan to kill me. I know who has planned my assassination. If I am killed then this video will be made public," he added.

The former PM continued by saying that these people think of him as a roadblock and want to shun him.

Earlier, issuing a weird statement, Imran Khan said that "dropping an atomic bomb would have been better than handing over the helm to the thieves".Khan made these remarks while interacting with reporters on Friday at his Banigala residence. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman also said that he was shocked to see the "thieves" being foisted on the country, adding that dropping an atomic bomb would have been better than handing over the helm to these people.

Khan said those powerful people who would tell him the tales of corruption of the "previous rulers" started advising him to focus on his government`s performance instead of the graft charges against others.

He further said that the thieves brought into power destroyed every institution and the judicial system, asking now which government official would probe the cases of "these criminals".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan is "poisoning" the minds of the people of Pakistan with his speeches targeting state institutions.

"The nation has been divided as Khan repeatedly called (the then-Opposition and now government) thieves and dacoits," Shehbaz had said during the first regular session of the National Assembly since the new government`s formation.

The PTI chairman had warned Shehbaz Sharif`s government that no power could stop them from entering the federal capital during the long march to be held on May 20.

He warned the federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) that over two million people will reach Islamabad to get real independence and to protest against the "imported government."Khan told the Shehbaz Sharif-led government that two million people will come to the federal capital irrespective of how many containers are put up to create hindrances.

"Our opponents say if the temperature is high, then people will not come out. Put as many containers as you want, but 2 million people will come to Islamabad," said Imran Khan.

The former Prime Minister told his supporters that the incumbent government "fears" their passion and added that 11 parties had gathered to remove him from power.