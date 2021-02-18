NASA Mars Mission: How to watch Perseverance rover landing on Martian terrain

New Delhi: In one of NASA's most ambitious projects, its Perseverance rover is scheduled to land on the surface of the planet Mars tonight (February 19), according to Indian time. The NASA Mars mission is aimed at conducting research in several areas such as astrobiology, including the searching signs of ancient microbial life.

It is the first mission in which Martian rock and sediment will be collected and brought to Earth. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the red planet.

NASA has confirmed that the rover, which was launched this summer, will touch down in Jezero Crater, an ancient delta on the Martian surface, at around 2:25 am IST on Friday (February 19).

When will NASA's Perseverance rover land on Mars?

The landing process will start at 2:08 AM IST. The rover will have to pass through the riskiest part of the mission called the "seven minutes of terror" which includes the entry, descent, and landing (EDL).

How to watch NASA's Perseverance rover's landing on Mars?

The landmark event will be broadcast live on NASA TV and live-streamed online through NASA's official YouTube channel for people around the world to witness.

A variety of factors can affect the precise timing of the milestones involved in landing, including properties of the Martian atmosphere that are hard to predict until the spacecraft actually flies through, NASA said.

“The Perseverance team is putting the final touches on the complex choreography required to land in Jezero Crater,” said Jennifer Trosper, deputy project manager for the mission at JPL.

“No Mars landing is guaranteed, but we have been preparing a decade to put this rover’s wheels down on the surface of Mars and get to work," Trosper added.

