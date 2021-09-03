हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NASA

NASA's Perseverance rover successfully collects first rock from Mars

The Perseverance rover's chief engineer, Adam Stelzner made the announcement on his Twitter handle and said, "I've never been more happy to see a hole in a rock."

NASA&#039;s Perseverance rover successfully collects first rock from Mars
(Credits: Twitter/@NASA)

Cape Canaveral: NASA's newest Mars rover has successfully collected its first rock sample for return to Earth, after last month's attempt came up empty.

The Perseverance rover's chief engineer, Adam Stelzner, called it a perfect core sample. "I've never been more happy to see a hole in a rock," he tweeted Thursday (September 2, 2021).

A month ago, Perseverance drilled into much softer rock, and the sample crumbled and didn't get inside the titanium tube. The rover drove a half-mile to a better sampling spot to try again. Team members analyzed data and pictures before declaring success.

Perseverance arrived in February at Mars' Jezero Crater, believed to be the home of a lush lakebed and river delta billions of years ago, in search of rocks that might hold evidence of ancient life. 

ALSO READ | NASA astronaut at ISS gets special gift from Elon Musk, the reason will make you smile

NASA plans to launch more spacecraft to retrieve the samples collected by Perseverance; engineers are hoping to return as many as three dozen samples in about a decade.

