NewsWorld
INDIA-CANADA DIPLOMATIC ROW

‘National Disgrace’: Canadian Journalist Slams Justin Trudeau’s Handling Of Khalistan Issue

Canadian journalist Terry Milewski criticized Canada’s handling of the Khalistan issue, calling it a 'national disgrace' and condemning the government's hypocritical stance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘National Disgrace’: Canadian Journalist Slams Justin Trudeau’s Handling Of Khalistan Issue Picture source: ANI

Canadian journalist Terry Milewski on Sunday condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led government’s stance on the Khalistan issue, labeling it as ‘hypocritical’ and a ‘national disgrace.’ He also dismissed claims that Australia Today was blocked, explaining that the issue stemmed from an ongoing business dispute between Facebook and Canadian regulators. 

In an interview with ANI, Milewski voiced strong concerns over Canada’s handling of Khalistani separatism, stating, “I have been saying for 20 years that Canada has been hypocritical in its approach to the Khalistani menace.” He further remarked, “The Khalistan issue, as it’s been treated by Canada over the years, has been a national disgrace.” 

On reports claiming television network ‘Australia Today’ being banned across Canada during EAM S Jaishankar’s visit to Australia, Milewski clarified, “It hasn't been blocked, it hasn't been banned, it hasn't been censored. Australia Today is an excellent publication. They serve the Indian diaspora in Australia very well. They and their supposed defenders have been fooled," he said. 

Milewski also denounced the recent Khalistani attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, blaming Canadian politicians for failing to counter the rise of Khalistani separatism over the past four decades. 

"This is extremely disturbing, and it arises from the utter folly of Canadian politicians over 40 years," he stated. He further warned, "It is an open aggression by Khalistanis aimed at Hindu temples in this case, and it is extremely worrying.” 

Notably, there have been rising diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. Canada has alleged India's role behind the killing of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist designated by India. New Delhi has strongly denied the charge, calling it ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated.’ 

Recently, the ties further deteriorated following the Khalistani attack on Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton.

(With ANI inputs)

