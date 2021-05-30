हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jair Bolsonaro

Nationwide protests in Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro's response to COVID-19 pandemic

People across Brazil protested against President Jair Bolsonaro carrying signs such as "Out with Bolsonaro" and "Impeachment now."

Image credit: Reuters

Brasilia: Brazilians staged protests against President Jair Bolsonaro`s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least 16 cities across the country on Saturday, carrying signs such as "Out with Bolsonaro" and "Impeachment now."

Bolsonaro`s popularity has plummeted during the coronavirus crisis, which has killed more than 460,000 Brazilians as the far-right leader played down its severity, dismissed mask-wearing and cast doubt on the importance of vaccines.

Organized by leftist political parties, unions and student associations, Saturday`s (May 29) protests in the capital Brasilia and in Rio de Janeiro were peaceful, but in the northeastern city of Recife, the police threw tear gas and shot rubber bullets.

In Sao Paulo, Brazil`s largest city, thousands of mask-wearing people blocked one of the largest city`s avenues. One large balloon depicted Bolsonaro as a vampire.

Some protests, like the one in Rio, included images of former leftist President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva wearing the presidential sash.

Earlier in May, Lula met centrist Fernando Henrique Cardoso, also a two-term former president, for lunch in a public show of their common purpose to block Bolsonaro from gaining a second term in next year`s presidential election.

