Nearly 100 Killed As Severe Flash Floods Jolt Spain, Valencia Worst Hit

Madrid: At least 95 people have died due to severe flash floods in Spain, with emergency responders on their toes searching for others who are still missing, according to authorities, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing authorities.

The region's hardest hit was Valencia, where 92 fatalities were confirmed by Angel Victor Torres, Spain's Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, as reported by CNN. Additionally, two deaths occurred in Castile-La Mancha and one in Andalusia.

In the town of Paiporta of Valencia, 40 individuals, including six residents of a retirement home, lost their lives, according to Mayor Maribel Albalat, CNN reported, citing Spanish state news agency EFE.

Various areas in southern and eastern Spain experienced up to 12 inches of rain in just a few hours on Tuesday (local time), marking the heaviest rainfall Valencia has seen in 28 years, according to the state weather agency AEMET.

The region descended into chaos as most highways became impassable, abandoned vehicles being swept away by floodwaters.

According to CNN, videos from rescue agencies show streets submerged, people stranded on rooftops, and overturned cars.

Emergency services in Valencia, Malaga, and Castile-La-Mancha are continuing their search for the missing.

Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Castile-La-Mancha's regional government, likened the flooding to a dam bursting, stating, "It's not a rain pour; it was like a dam burst."

Train services between Madrid and Valencia have been suspended, along with other public services in affected regions. Schools, museums, and public libraries in Valencia are set to remain closed on Thursday.

According to CNN, reports indicate that around 1,200 people are still trapped on different stretches of highway in Valencia, and 5,000 vehicles are immobilised due to the rising waters.

In areas near rivers like Utiel and Paiporta, water overflowed into streets, sweeping away vehicles and debris, CNN en Espanol reported.

The weather phenomenon, known as "cold drop," has caused the most severe flooding Valencia has experienced this century, though it remains unclear if climate change is a contributing factor, CNN reported, citing AEMET.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged that the government would utilise all available resources to assist flood victims and urged citizens to stay vigilant. He is scheduled to visit Valencia on Thursday.

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles referred to the floods as an "unprecedented phenomenon," announcing that over 1,000 military personnel had been deployed for rescue operations.

The Spanish government has also declared three days of official mourning for the victims, starting Thursday.