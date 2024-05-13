India and Nepal have been really close neighbours. However, in the last decade, the relationship between the two countries has not been a straight one as both countries have travelled a tumultuous path. After yesteryear's controversy over Lipulekh and Kalapani, fresh turmoil is set to hit the relation between the two Asian countries. Nepal has now announced to issue new currency notes which will have a new map that includes three Indian territories. India has already rejected the move. What we know so far:

* A Cabinet meeting last week decided to replace the old map with the new one while printing new notes of Rs 100. The new map includes territories such as Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

* India has been governing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura for long.

* The move did not go well with some officials of Nepal. Nepal President's economic advisor Chiranjivi Nepal termed the move inappropriate. His remarks led to nationwide outrage in Nepal.

* Following the uproar, the Nepal government asked him to resign. The economic advisor to Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel resigned after this.

* President Paudel approved Chiranjivi Nepal's resignation yesterday, according to the press release issued by the Office of the President.

* Chiranjivi Nepal earlier served as the governor of Nepal's central bank.

* CPN-UML chairman and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had publicly criticised Chiranjivi Nepal for his remarks.

* Nepal's government unveiled its new political map with the inclusion of Lipulek, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas within its territory in May 2020 during the government led by Oli. He is considered close to China.

* Indian External Affairs Minister S Jayashankar has expressed discontent over the Nepal government's decision to issue the new notes.

* Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states -- Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. (With PTI inputs)