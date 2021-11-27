हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 new strain

New Covid strain found in South Africa classified as 'Variant Of Concern' by WHO, named Omicron

New Covid strain found in South Africa classified as &#039;Variant Of Concern&#039; by WHO, named Omicron
Pic courtesy: Pixabay

Johannesburg: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa with a large number of mutations as being "of concern," the fifth variant to be given the designation. The WHO said in a statement that it had assigned the B.1.1.529 variant the Greek letter Omicron.

Tags:
COVID-19 new strainCOVID-19CoronavirusOmicron
