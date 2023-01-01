New Year 2023: Know which country celebrates NYE first and last

New Delhi: New Year's Eve 2022 was a time for people around the world to come together and celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another. In many places, traditional New Year's Eve festivities included things like parties, fireworks, and making resolutions for the year ahead. Others marked the occasion with more low-key gatherings, spending time with loved ones, and reflecting on the past year. No matter how it was celebrated, New Year's Eve 2022 was a time for people to come together and look ahead to the future with hope and excitement. While we all celebrated the beginning of 2023, everyone didn't celebrate it at the same time. Some countries rang in the New Year earlier than others.

Take a look at the first and the last countries to welcome 2023

The small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati/Christmas Island were the first to celebrate the new year, at 10 am GMT or 3:30 pm as per Indian Standard Timing. This was followed by New Zealand at around 10:15 am GMT. These celebrations marked the start of a day full of new year festivities around the world. Russia, Australia, Japan, China, and Thailand followed in that order.

Also Read: New Year: From Varanasi to Ujjain, devotees perform aarti to welcome 2023

As per the World Time Zone website, India was the 16th country to welcome the new year.

Last place to celebrate New Year

The uninhabited islands of Baker Island and Howland, located near the United States, will be the last places in the world to welcome the new year. These islands will begin their celebrations at 12 pm GMT, or 5:30 pm according to Indian Standard Time, on January 1st.

Cities ring in New Year with fervour after the Covid break

India celebrated the arrival of 2023 with enthusiasm and joy after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There were fireworks and lively music in cities all across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, on the evening of December 31st, creating a festive atmosphere.