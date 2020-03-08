New York Governor declares state emergency as coronavirus cases surge to 89

New York: Governor of the US state of New York Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency on Saturday (March 7, 2020) after the number of coronavirus cases surged to 89 in the country.

Taking to Twitter Cuomo said, "I am declaring a State of Emergency for New York amid an outbreak of #Coronavirus.'' Cuomo further said that the emergency declaration will help New York to get resources to local health departments and others who need it quickly and efficiently.

Cuomo said, ''An emergency declaration allows the state to perform expedited procurement, leasing of lab space, hiring, and more. This will help us get resources to local health departments and others who need it quickly and efficiently.''

Sharing a data Cuomo informed that the United States reported 13 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday bringing the total number to 89 in the country. Cuomo said that the most populous metropolis in the country New York has seen 11 cases whereas 70 cases are reported from Westchester city, Nassau has 4 cases, Rockland and Saratoga ahs reported 2 cases each

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has meanwhile touched 104,901, including 3,556 deaths, across 95 countries and territories until Saturday. Countries like Britain, China, France, Iraq, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain have recorded new deaths while Colombia, Costa Rica and the Maldives confirmed the first cases on their soil.

The most affected countries after China are South Korea (6,767 cases, 44 deaths), Iran (5,823 cases, 145 deaths), Italy (5,883 cases, 233 deaths) and Germany (785 cases, no deaths).