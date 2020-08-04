हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Beirut

No Indian hurt in Beirut explosions, shared our helpline numbers: Indian envoy to Lebanon

The latest media reports said that as many as 10 people have died in the explosions and over hundreds have been injured

No Indian hurt in Beirut explosions, shared our helpline numbers: Indian envoy to Lebanon
Photos: Reuters

Beirut: The Indian mission in Lebanon said that no Indians have been hurt and that they have shared helpline numbers, after huge explosions shaked Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday (August 4, 2020).

The Indian envoy to Lebanon Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan while speaking to WION said, "We are in touch with the Indian community. We have advised them to remain calm. No injuries reported among the Indian community till now."

He added that no one at the Indian mission in the country has been impacted by the blast.

"The Indian mission has shared its Help Line Numbers with the Indian Community," said Dr Suhel.

There are nearly 9,000 Indian nationals in Lebanon according to the MEA with a majority of them employed as workers in companies, agricultural farms, etc.

The latest media reports said that at least 10 people have died in the explosions and over hundreds have been injured.

The social media images and videos showed that several cars and buildings have been severely damaged.

The Reuters news agency quoted Lebanon`s internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim saying, "A massive blast in Beirut`s port area occurred in a section housing highly-explosive materials, and not explosive as had been reported earlier by the official state news agency NNA."
 

Meanwhile, the Lebanese President Michel Aoun has reportedly called for an emergency meeting of the country's Supreme Defence Council.

(This is a developing story)

Beirut, Beirut explosion, Beirut port, Lebanon, Indian envoy to Lebanon, Indian embassy in Lebanon
Huge explosions in Lebanon's Beirut kill 10, injure hundreds; watch
