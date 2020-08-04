No Indian hurt in Beirut explosions, shared our helpline numbers: Indian envoy to Lebanon

Beirut: The Indian mission in Lebanon said that no Indians have been hurt and that they have shared helpline numbers, after huge explosions shaked Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday (August 4, 2020).

The Indian envoy to Lebanon Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan while speaking to WION said, "We are in touch with the Indian community. We have advised them to remain calm. No injuries reported among the Indian community till now."

He added that no one at the Indian mission in the country has been impacted by the blast.

"The Indian mission has shared its Help Line Numbers with the Indian Community," said Dr Suhel.

2 big explosions heard in Central Beirut this evening. Everyone is advised to stay calm. Any Indian community member in need of any help, may contact our Help Line. @MEAIndia @SecySanjay pic.twitter.com/xWlgU8WdNB — India in Lebanon (@IndiaInLebanon) August 4, 2020

There are nearly 9,000 Indian nationals in Lebanon according to the MEA with a majority of them employed as workers in companies, agricultural farms, etc.

The latest media reports said that at least 10 people have died in the explosions and over hundreds have been injured.

The social media images and videos showed that several cars and buildings have been severely damaged.

Footage from the massive explosion in Beirut Port, Lebanon pic.twitter.com/bdvzrS05Qf — Beirut Today (@bey_today) August 4, 2020

Fireworks explosion?! I felt like I’m dying, I still can’t believe it #Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/EMTS470FOH — Ahmad M. Yassine | أحمد م. ياسين (@Lobnene_Blog) August 4, 2020

My God. Lebanon economy collapsing and now this massive explosion. Beirut port (and a lot more, from the looks of it) utterly destroyed. Can’t imagine the human toll we are going to see. pic.twitter.com/vljWYftJWE — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 4, 2020

The Reuters news agency quoted Lebanon`s internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim saying, "A massive blast in Beirut`s port area occurred in a section housing highly-explosive materials, and not explosive as had been reported earlier by the official state news agency NNA."



Meanwhile, the Lebanese President Michel Aoun has reportedly called for an emergency meeting of the country's Supreme Defence Council.

(This is a developing story)