trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714744
NewsWorld
NEPAL

Not Only Ayodhya, This Temple In Nepal Also Held Week-Long Celebrations For Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya held a week-long puja ceremony in the run-up to the January 22 pran pratistha ceremony. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 07:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Not Only Ayodhya, This Temple In Nepal Also Held Week-Long Celebrations For Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya held a week-long puja ceremony in the run-up to the January 22 pran pratistha ceremony. To celebrate the occasion, a temple cum gurukul in Nepal also held week-long events. CG Shashwat Dham in Nepal celebrated the long-awaited 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony with a week-long journey.

For seven days, CG Shashwat Dham, a brainchild of Chairman of CG Corp Global Binod Chaudhary, has been immersed in a series of sacred havans and diverse programs, orchestrated by priests, Gurukul students, and devotees. 

CG Shashwat Dham has been a centre of Hindu renaissance as not only does it uphold the path of Dharma but also teaches young students about the religion. Distinguished visitors including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai have graced this spiritual havan, attending the religious events and programs in the past at the Dham.

The Dham has the Vaidik Karmakanda Gurukul, Sri Sri Centre for Meditation and Yogic Sciences, a heritage store, a manuscript resource centre, a museum, a spiritual souvenir store and an organic farm among other facilities.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple