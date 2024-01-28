The Ram Temple in Ayodhya held a week-long puja ceremony in the run-up to the January 22 pran pratistha ceremony. To celebrate the occasion, a temple cum gurukul in Nepal also held week-long events. CG Shashwat Dham in Nepal celebrated the long-awaited 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony with a week-long journey.

For seven days, CG Shashwat Dham, a brainchild of Chairman of CG Corp Global Binod Chaudhary, has been immersed in a series of sacred havans and diverse programs, orchestrated by priests, Gurukul students, and devotees.

CG Shashwat Dham has been a centre of Hindu renaissance as not only does it uphold the path of Dharma but also teaches young students about the religion. Distinguished visitors including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai have graced this spiritual havan, attending the religious events and programs in the past at the Dham.

The Dham has the Vaidik Karmakanda Gurukul, Sri Sri Centre for Meditation and Yogic Sciences, a heritage store, a manuscript resource centre, a museum, a spiritual souvenir store and an organic farm among other facilities.