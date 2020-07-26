हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
United States

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in US' Texas

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in US&#039; Texas

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.

Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out in the Texas capital as about 100 people marched and chanted, "Fists up! Fight back!"

Austin police and emergency medical services said on Twitter that one person was killed during the shooting. There were no other deaths or people shot, according to the EMS department.

Initial reports indicate the suspect was carrying a rifle and shot at the victim, who was in his car, police told a briefing. The suspect has been detained, they said.

Protests against racism and police brutality were sparked worldwide following the May killing of African-American George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him.

Tags:
United StatesTexasBlack Lives Matter
Next
Story

Pakistani nationals continue to provide leadership to Islamic State, Al Qaeda in South Asia: UNSC report
  • 13,85,522Confirmed
  • 32,063Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Doctor recites song to Ravindra Raina hospitalized for treatment of Corona