हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Canadian painting

Painting exchanged for cheese sandwich sold at auction for over ₹2 crore in Canada

A Canadian painting by artist Maud Lewis has been sold at an auction for more than ₹2 crore. 

Painting exchanged for cheese sandwich sold at auction for over ₹2 crore in Canada
Photo credit: Miller and Miller

A Canadian painting by artist Maud Lewis has been sold at an auction for more than ₹2 crore. The painting of a black truck came to its owner in exchange for a grilled cheese sandwich. A chef named Irene Demas acquired the painting in 1973. "Mind you...It was a great sandwich, with a five-year-old cheddar and beautiful bread," Demas said. It came into their hands five decades ago through London artist John Kinnear, who used to come in for lunch every day and sit at the same table at the front of the restaurant, Demas said.

“Mr. Kinnear was kind of a picky eater. His favourite was grilled cheese sandwiches. That’s what he had every single day. He wouldn’t have anything else,” she said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Canadian paintingMaud LewisIrene DemasJohn KinnearCheese sandwich
Next
Story

Taliban govt orders UN female staff in Afghanistan to wear hijab

Must Watch

PT16M10S

Gyanvapi Case Update: Why is Owaisi disappointed with the Supreme Court order?