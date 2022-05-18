A Canadian painting by artist Maud Lewis has been sold at an auction for more than ₹2 crore. The painting of a black truck came to its owner in exchange for a grilled cheese sandwich. A chef named Irene Demas acquired the painting in 1973. "Mind you...It was a great sandwich, with a five-year-old cheddar and beautiful bread," Demas said. It came into their hands five decades ago through London artist John Kinnear, who used to come in for lunch every day and sit at the same table at the front of the restaurant, Demas said.

“Mr. Kinnear was kind of a picky eater. His favourite was grilled cheese sandwiches. That’s what he had every single day. He wouldn’t have anything else,” she said.

