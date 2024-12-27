Pakistan: 15 Terrorists Including Commander Killed In KP Security Operations

A series of security operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have led to the death of 15 terrorists, including a prominent commander, and the martyrdom of a Pakistan Army officer, as stated by the military's media wing on Thursday. The operations focused on North and South Waziristan and surrounding areas, aimed at neutralising terrorist threats, Dawn reported.

The first operation took place in the Jani Khel area of Bannu district after reports indicated terrorist activity. During the intelligence-based operation (IBO), security forces engaged terrorists, killing two in the crossfire. The second operation occurred in North Waziristan's Datta Khel tehsil, where an intense firefight led to the deaths of five terrorists.

Tragically, Major Muhammad Awais, who was leading his troops from the front, embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire. "Major Muhammad Awais, a brave officer, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. Major Awais, a 31-year-old officer from District Narowal, was a key figure in the operation.

The operation in North Waziristan came after reports of suspicious movements in the region, which led to the dispatch of a search party around 1:15 pm. Upon approaching the target area, the party came under attack, resulting in five terrorists being killed, and eight others injured. Sources identified the terrorists as members of the banned Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.

A third operation in South Waziristan led to the death of six more terrorists, with another eight being injured during confrontations. The ISPR emphasised that sanitisation operations are ongoing in the region, focusing on eliminating any remaining terrorists. "Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the military stated.

In a separate incident, security forces launched an airstrike in South Waziristan's Birmal tehsil on Wednesday night, targeting a house in the Manra area where local commander Noor Muhammad and another terrorist were killed. The two men were reportedly involved in attacks on security forces, police, and civilians. The strike was likened to a drone strike by local authorities, reporte Dawn.

Meanwhile, more than 140 families from Upper South Waziristan were temporarily displaced due to a clearance operation planned by the security forces. The displaced persons primarily belong to the Mehsud tribe and were forced to leave their homes in Dashka, Zarif Khel, and Aba Khel villages. Although the displaced families found temporary shelter in empty houses owned by other tribesmen near Makin bazaar, there were no official provisions from the district administration or the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. The residents expressed concerns over the lack of official support, though local tribesmen assisted with food and shelter.

The operation in Upper South Waziristan is believed to be a response to a terrorist attack on a security checkpoint in the Leta Sar area of Makin, which resulted in the deaths of 16 Frontier Corps personnel on December 21. MPA Asif Khan Mehsud assured that he was in close contact with district officials and briefed KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who promised support for the displaced families, Dawn reported.

In a related incident, a woman died when a shell struck her house during heavy fire exchanges between terrorists and security forces in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan on Thursday. This tragic incident further highlights the civilian toll in the ongoing conflict.