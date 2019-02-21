हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Pakistan reinstates ban on Hafiz Saeed-led JuD and its charity wing FIF

Pakistan on Thursday reinstated the ban imposed on Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), the terrorist organisation led by 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, according to news agency PTI.

A spokesman of the Interior Ministry said that the decision to ban these groups was taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held at the Prime Minister's Office, according to PTI.

"It was decided during the meeting to accelerate action against proscribed organisations. It was further decided that Jamat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation be notified as proscribed organisations by the Ministry of Interior," PTI reported quoting a spokesperson.

Pakistan National Security Committee (NSC) orders acceleration of anti-terrorism operations; reinstates ban on Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) & Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) Pakistan

Earlier, the two outfits were kept on the watchlist of the interior ministry.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, reviewed the National Action Plan against terrorism in detail. Services chiefs and key ministers were in attendance. 

Earlier on Wednesday, following immense international pressure over last week's Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 jawans, the Pakistan Army had asked Hafiz Saeed to lay low. 

The country's military has asked him to maintain a low profile and avoid public appearances, sources had told Zee Media.

On February 14, over 2000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel travelling in a convoy of 78 vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district. The attack resulted in the death of at least 40 CRPF personnel and injured many others.

Terror outfit JeM claimed responsibility for the attack and Kashmiri local Adil Ahmad Dar was identified as the suicide bomber.

Hafiz Saeed, the founder of banned terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), has also led several terrorist attacks targeting innocent lives across India.

Pakistan2008 Mumbai attack2008 Mumbai attack mastermindHafiz SaeedJamat-ud-Dawa
