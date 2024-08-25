Advertisement
PAKISTAN BOMB BLAST

Pakistan Bomb Blast: Two children Among Three Killed In Balochistan Market Explosion

A bomb blast in Balochistan's Pishin district killed three people, including two children, and injured 13 others, with the explosion linked to rising attacks by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 07:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Bomb Blast: Two children Among Three Killed In Balochistan Market Explosion (Representative image)

Three people, including two children and a woman, were killed on Saturday in a blast in Balochistan's Pishin district, according to hospital officials cited by Dawn. The explosion also left 13 others injured, including two policemen. 

The attack at the main market near Surkhab Chowk is the most recent in a series of assaults targeting police officials and checkposts, with recent incidents concentrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. 

According to ANI, Wakeel Sherani, the medical superintendent at Pishin Civil Hospital, reported that the blast today resulted in the deaths of two children.  

Initially, 14 people were injured. Of those, 13 were sent to the Quetta Trauma Centre, where one woman later succumbed to her injuries, reported Dawn, citing a list from the hospital authority. 

As per the local authority, the explosive material was reportedly placed in a motorcycle, leading to damage to three vehicles. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Bomb Disposal Squad promptly arrived at the scene to gather evidence. Further investigation is underway. 

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, asserting that "cowardly terrorists who target young children do not deserve to be called humans.” 

Notably, the attacks have increased significantly since 2022, when the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended a temporary ceasefire with the government and promised to attack security forces. 

(Based on inputs from ANI) 

