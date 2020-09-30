Pakistan condemns Babri Masjid verdict as media gives prominent coverage to Indian court verdict

New Delhi: Pakistan on Wednesday (September 30) condemned the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict by an Indian court. The case was given prominent coverage in the Pakistani media.

Nearly 28 years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, a special CBI court in Lucknow acquitted all the 32 people accused of conspiring to raze the structure among other charges, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, on the grounds of absence of any conclusive evidence against them.

The case relates to the razing of the 16th century disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which triggered communal riots across India, leaving nearly 2,000 people dead.

Reacting to the verdict, the Pakistan Foreign Office reportedly condemned what it called "shameful acquittal" of those responsible for demolishing the historic mosque.

The foreign office is quoted by PTI as saying "Pakistan urges the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship..."

In the past, New Delhi has dismissed such comments by Pakistan, asking Islamabad to stop interfering in the internal affairs of India. The Pakistani media in general termed the verdict as "controversial".

Pakistan's Geo News said, "Indian court acquits all 32 accused in a controversial verdict on Babri Masjid case," while Dawn News said, "Indian court acquits Hindu nationalist leaders in Babri Masjid demolition case for 'lack of evidence'".

Other Pakistani newspapers including The Express Tribune and Urdu language newspaper 'Jang' gave prominent coverage to the court ruling. Several news channels also reported on the verdict.

The special CBI court, however, observed that late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal wanted to save the structure because Ram idols were inside. In his 2,300-page verdict, special CBI judge SK Yadav said the CBI could not produce any conclusive evidence against any accused.

Notably, prominent Muslim organisations in India have raised questions over the Babri mosque verdict saying it was "far from justice" and not only witnesses were ignored but the criminal act was also brushed aside. The AIMPLB has urged the CBI to file an appeal against the judgement.