Balochistan: As many as 25 people were killed and more than 40 injured on Wednesday in two separate explosions targeting election candidates in Balochistan, just a day before general elections, according to Geo News. One of the two blasts took place outside the election office of an independent candidate in Balochistan's Pishin, said reports.

At least 25 people killed and over 40 others injured in two separate explosions targeting election candidates in Balochistan, just a day before general elections, reports Pak's Geo News. — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

Deadly Blast Targets Independent Candidate's Office

The blast ripped through the political office belonging to Asfand Yar Khan Kakar, an independent candidate vying for seats in the upcoming elections. Situated in Pishin's Khanozai area, the office bore the brunt of the explosion, casting a pall of grief over the region.

Rising Toll and Critical Condition

As the injured pour into Tehsil Hospital Khanozai, the gravity of the situation becomes apparent. Dr. Habib, the hospital's Medical Superintendent, confirms the grim reality: most of the wounded are in critical condition, battling for their lives.

Emergency Response Amid Chaos

In the wake of the blast, emergency measures have been swiftly activated across hospitals in Quetta. Additional medical personnel have been summoned to bolster the response efforts, ensuring that every possible resource is mobilized to aid the victims.

Election Commission Takes Action

Recognizing the severity of the situation, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sprung into action. Mandating a thorough investigation, the ECP has demanded a comprehensive report from the Balochistan chief secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP), signalling a zero-tolerance stance towards such heinous acts.

Candidate's Harrowing Account

Amid the chaos and devastation, Asfand Yar Khan Kakar, the targeted candidate, recounts the harrowing moments leading up to the blast. Speaking to Geo News, Kakar reveals the chilling details: the explosion occurred on a motorcycle parked outside his election office, claiming the lives of eight dedicated workers and leaving numerous others wounded.

Calls For Justice Amidst Tragedy

As the nation grapples with this senseless act of violence, calls for justice reverberate across the political spectrum. With the perpetrators still at large, there is a collective resolve to ensure that those responsible for this reprehensible attack are swiftly brought to justice.

Recovery and Reckoning

In the aftermath of this tragedy, Balochistan stands united in grief, yet resolute in its determination to overcome adversity. As the wounded fight for survival and the nation mourns its fallen, there is a solemn vow to emerge stronger from this dark chapter, refusing to be cowed by the forces of terror.