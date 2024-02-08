Pakistan Elections 2024 Voting Exit Poll Results: Date, Time, Parties, Other Details

Pakistan is heading to the polls today amid a backdrop of persistent polarization and violence, presenting significant challenges for the nation. To ensure a close eye on security arrangements nationwide, the Interior Ministry of Pakistan has established a 'control room' for monitoring security during the voting process.

Majority Mark

Any party in Pakistan will need 169 seats in the 336-member National Assembly. While voters directly elect 266 members, there are 70 reserved seats - 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims - allotted according to the number of seats won by each party.

Voting and Exit Poll Results Time

Voting will take place between 8am to 5pm. On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan has allowed publishing of the exit poll results after the voting concludes. Therefore, the exit poll results will be out after 5pm this evening.

Sharif Vs Khan Vs Bhutto

Nawaz Sharif, the influential leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is aiming for an unprecedented fourth term. His return to active politics follows four years of exile in London due to corruption charges. Upon returning in October, most of his convictions were overturned, enabling him to participate in the elections.

In contrast, Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and a popular leader, is currently incarcerated in Adiala jail on various charges. He has been disqualified from participating in the polls and is facing sentences in multiple cases. The Pakistan Supreme Court has also upheld the Election Commission's decision to revoke PTI's iconic 'bat' symbol.

Amidst heightened political tensions and the ongoing economic crisis, Nawaz Sharif is focusing on articulating his vision for addressing the complex challenges facing Pakistan. He has pledged to establish "good relations" with India and emphasized a lack of desire for revenge.

Sharif's primary competitor is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 35-year-old Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). Bilawal, the son of the late PM Benazir Bhutto, positions himself as a youthful alternative to the seasoned Sharif.

The PPP's election manifesto promises to double the real incomes of wage earners by prioritizing growth, investments, and job creation. It focuses on addressing poverty, providing facilities to the working and lower class, and outlines plans for healthcare, education, food security, and women's empowerment.

Interestingly, PML-N and PPP were part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, which assumed power after the removal of Imran Khan in April 2022. However, leading up to the polls, both parties have experienced conflicts.

Political violence has escalated ahead of election day, with two blasts in separate locations in the southwestern province of Balochistan on Wednesday. Balochistan, plagued by decades of insurgency, witnessed the unfortunate incidents that resulted in at least 30 deaths and 40 injuries.