New Delhi: Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday alleged a poisoning bid saying that floor cleaner was mixed in her food on Shab-e-Mairaj to kill her. Bushra made the allegations outside the accountability court, said reports. She interacted with the media while coming outside the accountability court after attending the hearing of a 190 million pound graft case.

“I am experiencing swelling in the eyes, discomfort in the chest and stomach, as well as a bitter taste in food and water,” she told reporters.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court suspended the 14-year imprisonment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in connection with the Toshakana case.

According to reports, High Court Judge Aamir Farooq heard the case and informed that the appeal against the punishment would be fixed after the Eid holiday hearing. The High Court accepted the appeals of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their convection in the Toshakhana cases in February, as reported by Dawn.