Advertisement
NewsWorld
BUSHRA BIBI

Pakistan: Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi Alleges Poisoning Bid In Jail To Kill Her

Bushra Bibi alleged a poisoning bid saying that floor cleaner was mixed in her food on Shab-e-Mairaj to kill her. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 07:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan: Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi Alleges Poisoning Bid In Jail To Kill Her

New Delhi: Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday alleged a poisoning bid saying that floor cleaner was mixed in her food on Shab-e-Mairaj to kill her. Bushra made the allegations outside the accountability court, said reports. She interacted with the media while coming outside the accountability court after attending the hearing of a 190 million pound graft case.

“I am experiencing swelling in the eyes, discomfort in the chest and stomach, as well as a bitter taste in food and water,” she told reporters.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court suspended the 14-year imprisonment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in connection with the Toshakana case. 

According to reports, High Court Judge Aamir Farooq heard the case and informed that the appeal against the punishment would be fixed after the Eid holiday hearing. The High Court accepted the appeals of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their convection in the Toshakhana cases in February, as reported by Dawn.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?