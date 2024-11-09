Advertisement
Pakistan Railway Station Blast: Explosion At Crowded Platform Kills 21; 46 Injured - Watch Video

Pakistan Blast: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the powerful explosion that shook the city.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Blast News: A massive explosion at a crowded railway station in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province has claimed the lives of at least 21 individuals while 46 others were injured. The blast happened earlier on Saturday ripping through Quetta's railway station as the passengers were boarding-deboarding the Jaffar Express to Peshawar.

According to officials, initial reports indicate a possible suicide bombing. Quetta Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Baloch said that the death toll may rise as several people are seriously injured. 

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the powerful explosion that shook the city. Initial reports suggest that the explosion occurred at the railway station's booking office. Rescue and law enforcement teams responded swiftly, securing the site and transporting the injured and deceased to Civil Hospital Quetta.

An emergency was declared at the hospital, with additional medical personnel called in to manage the influx. Officials confirmed that 46 injured people have been admitted so far.

The blast, which also damaged the platform's roof, was powerful enough to be heard across several parts of the city. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, calling it "a horrific act targeting innocent civilians," and ordered an immediate investigation.

He noted that terrorists are increasingly targeting civilians, labourers, women, and children, and promised that those responsible would be pursued without rest. Pakistan is grappling with a surge in militant attacks in its northwest and a growing separatist insurgency in the south. (With agency inputs)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK