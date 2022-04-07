हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan political crisis

Pakistan Supreme Court to give verdict on Prime Minister Imran Khan case at 8 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will give its ruling on the case related to the constitutionality of the steps taken by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker for the rejection of the no-confidence motion moved against Imran Khan.

Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will pronounce its verdict on Prime Minister Imran Khan case at 8 PM IST on Friday. It will give its ruling on the case related to the constitutionality of the steps taken by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker for the rejection of the no-confidence motion moved against Imran Khan.

The top court had taken a suo moto cognizance of the current political situation in the country.

Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday noted during the hearing that National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's move to dismiss a no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan through a controversial ruling is, prima facie, a violation of Article 95 of the Constitution as the apex court heard the high-profile case for the fourth day.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, heard the matter and reserved the verdict.

On April 3, the Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker had rejected the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, brought by the joint opposition and declared it unconstitutional. 

The Deputy Speaker said that it's against the Constitution and the rules of Pakistan.

Soon after, Imran Khan advised the President to dissolve the National Assembly and called for fresh elections.

Subsequently, the Assembly was dissolved with immediate effect. 

 

