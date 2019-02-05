हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan to make economic zones under CPEC more investor friendly

Both China and Pakistan have agreed to make CPEC focus on industrial cooperation after the first five-year early harvest period since 2013.

Pakistan to make economic zones under CPEC more investor friendly
Image courtesy: Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistani Finance Minister Asad Umar has proposed changes in the initial plan of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in order to make them more investor friendly.

In a meeting of Economic Cooperation Committee (ECC) here on Monday, Umar directed the Board of Investment, a department under the Prime Minister`s Office which is responsible for making policies to mobilise and facilitate local and foreign investment, to approve application of companies interested in investing in the SEZs in 45 days from the previous 90 days, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the purpose of the meeting was to deliberate upon the country`s economic situation, and form a future strategy for the stability and revival of economy. Both China and Pakistan have agreed to make CPEC focus on industrial cooperation after the first five-year early harvest period since 2013.

The joint venture in the SEZs is a major area in the bilateral industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan under CPEC aiming at boost local economy and employment.

Tags:
PakistanAsad UmarChina-Pakistan Economic CorridorCPECEconomic Cooperation Committee
Next
Story

Senator warns of 'war' among Republicans over Trump border wall

Must Watch

PT59S

Protests across Balochistan against Pakistan