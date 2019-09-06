close

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa once again threatens war with India

Pakistan is leaving no chance to raise tension and threaten war with India over Kashmir after failing to internationalise Article 370's abrogation and the end of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by the Narendra Modi government. Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa once again on Friday claimed that India is committing atrocities in Kashmir and trying to impose Hindutva in the valley.

"Today Kashmir is a victim of Hindutva and atrocities are taking place there. Kashmir is Pakistan's agenda. The move by the present Indian government is a challenge for us. Pakistan will never leave Kashmiris alone. We are committed to our duty till the last soldiers, last bullet and last breath. Pakistani Army is ready to go to any extent. War clouds and uneasiness are visible but we hope for peace. TodayKashmir is burning and under threat. I want to assure the people of Kashmir that we are with them and will not ditch them. We are ready for any sacrifice on Kashmir," said the Pakistani Army Chief.

The Pakistani leadership including its Prime Minister Imran Khan have even boasted about nuclear weapons and how a war with India is imminent. However, they later retracted from the nuclear threat but have not let go of any opportunity to instigate trouble in Jammu and Kashmir, a part of which is illegally occupied by Pakistan.

Ever since August 5, 2019, move by the Modi government to end the almost 70-year-old Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Pakistan has been crying hoarse from every available platform over an issue which is an internal matter of India.

The country has been trying desperately to push in more terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir by activating all the launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and even stationed an Army Brigade of over 2,000 soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC). General Bajwa's force is also storing arms and ammunition at the LoC to equip terror groups waiting to cross the LoC.

 

