Pakistani army helicopter crashes in Balochistan, six soldiers including two officers killed

New Delhi: A Pakistani army helicopter crashed in Balochistan on Sunday (September 25, 2022), killing all six personnel, including two officers, on board. The military's public relations wing said in a statement that the chopper crashed during a flying mission near Khost, Harnai Balochistan. They didn't cite any reason behind the crash.

Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, Major Khurram Shahzad, Subedar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhamad Imran, Sepoy Shoaib and Naik Jalil were among those killed.

Earlier in August this year, a top Pakistani army general and five senior military officials were killed when their helicopter crashed while on a flood relief operation in Balochistan province. The six individuals on board included the Commander XII Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was supervising the flood relief operations in Balochistan province.

The wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations - the media wing of Pakistan's armed forces, had said the accident occurred due to bad weather.

The others on board included Director-General of Coast Guards Brig Amjad Hanif (who was recently approved for promotion to the rank of Maj Gen), Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Muhammad Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

(With agency inputs)