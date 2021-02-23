हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistani MP Maulana Salahuddin, who's in his late 50's, marries 14-year-old girl

According to a report by Dawn, the girl was a student of Government Girls High School, Jughoor, where her date of birth had been recorded as of October 28, 2006, which showed that she had not attained the age of marriage. Jughoor is in Chitral town in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan.

Pakistani MP Maulana Salahuddin, who&#039;s in his late 50&#039;s, marries 14-year-old girl

In a shocking incident, Pakistani Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Balochistan married a 14-year-old girl. The Pakistan police have launched an investigation into the marriage.

Citing local media, Pak Observer has reported that the police have launched the probe after receiving a complaint from an NGO working for the welfare of women in Chitral. According to a report by Dawn, the girl was a student of Government Girls High School, Jughoor, where her date of birth had been recorded as of October 28, 2006, which showed that she had not attained the age of marriage. Jughoor is in Chitral town in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan.

Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, the Member of the National Assembly is in his late 50s, according to Pakistan media. Chitral police station SHO Inspector Sajjad Ahmed was quoted as saying that a few days ago on the complaint of the organisation, the police had reached the girl`s home, but her father had denied the girl`s marriage and had even given an affidavit to this effect.

The marriage of the teenage girl with the Pakistan MP, who is four times her age, comes despite the country`s law, which does not allow marriages of girls below the age of 16 and also recommends punishment for parents if they wilfully do it. 

According to Pak Observer, the lawmaker has only solemnized Nikkah with the girl while a proper marriage ceremony is yet to be held. Meanwhile, the Lower Chitral DPO has said that the girl`s father has assured the authorities that he will not send his daughter until she is 16-years-old.

with additional inputs from news agency ANI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PakistanPakistani MPMaulana SalahuddinMaulana Salahuddin weddingMaulana Salahuddin marriage
Next
Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping may attend BRICS Summit 2021 in India

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Bollywood Breaking: Disha calls Tiger Shroff a 'Bro'!