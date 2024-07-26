Paris Olympics 2024: Complete List Of Participating Countries And Their Parade Order In Opening Ceremony

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: The 2024 Olympic Games has begun in Paris as 205 teams will battle for 329 gold medals across 40 sports.The Paris Olympics 2024 is all set to be a spectacular event that will gather athletes from across the globe to compete in a wise range of sports. It will be a grand showcase pf athletic power, sportsmanship and cultural exchange. . The city of Paris, known for its rich history and iconic landmarks, will provide a magnificent backdrop for this world-class sporting event, creating unforgettable memories for both the athletes and spectators. Athletics is always the biggest draw of the Olympics and will again be the most watched sport, with stars of the track and field often becoming the faces of the Games.

The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be held on Friday, July 26. According to IST ceremony will start from 11 pm. It can be watched online as well as on TV. It will be streaming live on JioCinema whereas On TV, it will telecast on Sports18 Network. You can watch English, Tamil, Telugu on Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD. Hindi coverage will be on Sports 18 Khel and Sports 18 2 (Hindi). For the first time in history , Opening Ceremony will take place outside the traditional stadium. The traditional parade of nations will take place near the River Seine.

Check A full detailed structure for participating nations and their parade order is as follows: