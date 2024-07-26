Advertisement
Paris Olympics 2024: Complete List Of Participating Countries And Their Parade Order In Opening Ceremony

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: The Paris Olympics 2024 is gearing up to be a truly remarkable event, uniting athletes globally to showcase their skills and passion for sports.

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: The 2024 Olympic Games has begun in Paris as 205 teams will battle for 329 gold medals across 40 sports.The Paris Olympics 2024 is all set to be a spectacular event that will gather athletes from across the globe to compete in a wise range of sports. It will be a grand showcase pf athletic power, sportsmanship and cultural exchange. . The city of Paris, known for its rich history and iconic landmarks, will provide a magnificent backdrop for this world-class sporting event, creating unforgettable memories for both the athletes and spectators. Athletics is always the biggest draw of the Olympics and will again be the most watched sport, with stars of the track and field often becoming the faces of the Games.

The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be held on Friday, July 26. According to IST ceremony will start from 11 pm. It can be watched online as well as on TV. It will be streaming live on JioCinema whereas On TV, it will telecast on Sports18 Network. You can watch  English, Tamil, Telugu on Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD. Hindi coverage will be on Sports 18 Khel and Sports 18 2 (Hindi). For the first time in history , Opening Ceremony will take place outside the traditional stadium. The traditional parade of nations will take place near the River Seine.

Check A full detailed structure for participating nations and their parade order is as follows:

Order Team Order Team
1 Greece 104 Lebanon
2 Refugee Olympic Team 105 Liberia
3 Afghanistan 106 Libya
4 South Africa 107 Liechtenstein
5 Albania 108 Lithuania
6 Algeria 109 Luxembourg
7 Germany 110 North Macedonia
8 Andorra 111 Madagascar
9 Angola 112 Malaysia
10 Antigua and Barbuda 113 Malawi
11 Saudi Arabia 114 Maldives
12 Argentina 115 Mali
13 Armenia 116 Malta
14 Aruba 117 Morocco
15 Austria 118 Marshall Islands
16 Azerbaijan 119 Mauritius
17 Bahamas 120 Mauritania
18 Bahrain 121 Mexico
19 Bangladesh 122 Federated States of Micronesia
20 Barbados 123 Moldova
21 Belgium 124 Monaco
22 Belize 125 Mongolia
23 Benin 126 Montenegro
24 Bermuda 127 Mozambique
25 Bhutan 128 Myanmar
26 Bolivia 129 Namibia
27 Bosnia and Herzegovina 130 Nauru
28 Botswana 131 Nepal
29 Brazil 132 Nicaragua
30 Brunei 133 Niger
31 Bulgaria 134 Nigeria
32 Burkina Faso 135 Norway
33 Burundi 136 New Zealand
34 Cayman Islands 137 Oman
35 Cambodia 138 Uganda
36 Cameroon 139 Uzbekistan
37 Canada 140 Pakistan
38 Cape Verde 141 Palau
39 Central African Republic 142 Palestine
40 Chile 143 Panama
41 China 144 Papua New Guinea
42 Cyprus 145 Paraguay
43 Colombia 146 Netherlands
44 Comoros 147 Peru
45 Republic of the Congo 148 Philippines
46 Democratic Republic of the Congo 149 Poland
47 Cook Islands 150 Puerto Rico
48 South Korea 151 Portugal
49 Costa Rica 152 Qatar
50 Ivory Coast 153 North Korea
51 Croatia 154 Romania
52 Cuba 155 Rwanda
53 Denmark 156 Saint Kitts and Nevis
54 Djibouti 157 San Marino
55 Dominican Republic 158 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
56 Dominica 159 Saint Lucia
57 Egypt 160 Solomon Islands
58 El Salvador 161 Samoa
59 United Arab Emirates 162 American Samoa
60 Ecuador 163 São Tomé and Príncipe
61 Eritrea 164 Senegal
62 Spain 165 Serbia
63 Estonia 166 Seychelles
64 Eswatini 167 Sierra Leone
65 Ethiopia 168 Singapore
66 Fiji 169 Slovakia
67 Finland 170 Slovenia
68 Gabon 171 Somalia
69 The Gambia 172 Sudan
70 Georgia 173 South Sudan
71 Ghana 174 Sri Lanka
72 Great Britain 175 Sweden
73 Grenada 176 Switzerland
74 Guam 177 Suriname
75 Guatemala 178 Syria
76 Guinea 179 Tajikistan
77 Guinea-Bissau 180 Chinese Taipei
78 Equatorial Guinea 181 Tanzania
79 Guyana 182 Chad
80 Haiti 183 Czech Republic
81 Honduras 184 Thailand
82 Hong Kong 185 East Timor
83 Hungary 186 Togo
84 India 187 Tonga
85 Indonesia 188 Trinidad and Tobago
86 Iran 189 Tunisia
87 Iraq 190 Turkmenistan
88 Ireland 191 Turkey
89 Iceland 192 Tuvalu
90 Israel 193 Ukraine
91 Italy 194 Uruguay
92 Jamaica 195 Vanuatu
93 Japan 196 Venezuela
94 Jordan 197 British Virgin Islands
95 Kazakhstan 198 Virgin Islands
96 Kenya 199 Vietnam
97 Kyrgyzstan 200 Yemen
98 Kiribati 201 Zambia
99 Kosovo 202 Zimbabwe
100 Kuwait 203 Australia
101 Laos 204 United States
102 Lesotho 205 France
103 Latvia    

 

 

