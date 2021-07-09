हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer to seek authorization from US regulators for third COVID-19 vaccine dose

As per Pfizer's study, people's antibody levels jump five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared to their COVID-19 vaccine's second dose months earlier. 

Pfizer to seek authorization from US regulators for third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Representational image

New Delhi: In order to neutralize the Delta variant, Pfizer on Thursday (July 8) said it will seek US authorisation for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer's Dr. Mikael Dolsten told The Associated Press citing the company's study that people's antibody levels jump five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared to their COVID-19 vaccine's second dose months earlier. 

Dolsten added that Pfizer plans to request the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a third dose in August, PTI quoted the report as saying. 

Delta strain, believed to have been first detected in India, is becoming dominant globally, raising concerns. 

Meanwhile, it was found that the first dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca ‘barely’ inhibits the Delta variant. As per researchers from France's Pasteur Institute, in laboratory tests, blood from several dozen people given their first dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines 'barely inhibited' the Delta variant, as per the report in journal Nature, adding that full vaccination is critical.

In another study, researchers in Britain found two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are 96% protective against hospitalization with the delta variant and 88% effective against symptomatic infection.  Canadian researchers had also concurred with the study, while as per a report from Israel, protection against mild delta infection may have dipped lower, to 64%, the AP reported. 

Closer to home, India is likely to receive 3 to 4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots through COVAX, led by the GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO), Reuters reported. The country aims to boost its vaccination drive amid the threat of a possible third COVID-19 wave. 

On the other hand, the world achieved a grom milestone as the global COVID-19 death toll surpassed the grim milestone of 4 million-mark, Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccinePfizerCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

President Joe Biden says Afghans must decide own future; US troops to leave on August 31

Must Watch

PT12M44S

DNA: Learn to beat depression from Dilip Sahab