Plans afoot to form Afghan government in exile

New Delhi: Plans are underway for the formation of an Afghan government in exile. This government is expected to include Afghan leaders like Abdul Rasul Sayyaf, Amrullah Saleh, Ahmad Masood, Salahuddin Rabbani, Abdul Rashid Dostum, Muhammad Mohaqiq, Mohammad Hanif Atmar. The group, which was to meet in Tajikistan earlier could not meet but is expected to meet soon. Tajikistan in the region has been the most public critic of the Taliban regime.

It is learnt that both Amrullah Saleh, Ahmad Massoud who led the resistance from Panjshir against the Taliban have been in Tajikistan in the past few weeks. Massoud, the son anti-Soviet military leader Ahmad Shah Massoud has been a thorn for the Taliban even as the group had been keen to patch with him, something that did not work.

Interestingly, Afghan missions globally still continue to work as they were under the Afghan republic under President Ghani. Even in countries like Pakistan, the Taliban hasn't taken over the Afghan mission. The missions continue to work, facilitating the transfer of Afghans back to Afghanistan,

The development comes even as Friday marked two months since Kabul's fall to the Taliban. Kabul fell to the Taliban on 15th August, and since then no country has recognized the government that was announced. The Taliban govt is seen non-inclusive with no representation of women and minorities like Hazaras. Of the over 30 members of the cabinet, 17 are listed on the UN terror list.

International community seems to be in wait and watch mode as Taiban is seen breaking its commitments, but patience is running out thin. Turkey is currently playing a key role in terms of mediation with Taliban. Taliban's foreign minister Maulvi Amir Khan Mottaki was in Turkey and met the Turkish Foreign minister Cavusoglu. In Ankara, Mottaki was keen for legitimacy by the international community.

Taliban is keen to get more humanitarian aid, and launch direct flights between the 2 countries. But the engagement hasn't prevented the host Turkey from-- not placing Taliban flag alongside talks with the visiting delegation, something that did not go unnoticed.

Earlier, Muttaqi was in Qatar and held talks with representatives of the US Department of State, the first since the fall of the Afghan Republic. Next on agenda will be Moscow hosted talks on 20th of this month. India, Pakistan, China will be present at the talks.

In response to a Zee Media question at the weekly presser on Thursday, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have received an invitation for the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan on October 20th. We will be participating in it. I don't have a final confirmation who will be attending but it's likely that we will have it at the Joint Secretary level."

The biggest worry the country faces immediately is the onset of winters and dire need of humanitarian assistance. While pledges have been made, more assistance needs to be delivered on the ground as no buffer stocks of food have been put in place under the Taliban regime so far.

At the G20 virtual meet on Afghanistan hosted by Italy, the biggest worry was humanitarian assistance. During the G20 meet PM Modi emphasized the need for the international community to ensure that Afghanistan gets immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance.

