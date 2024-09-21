PM Modi Lands In US For Quad Summit 2024; To Hold Bilateral Talks With Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached US on Saturday for the Quad Summit 2024. The annual summit is set to be held in Wilmington. The PM will hold Bilateral Talks with US President Joe Biden and will finalize key initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad: A Diplomatic Partnership for Stability

The Quad, a diplomatic alliance consisting of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, is committed to fostering an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. This year’s summit will place a strong emphasis on peace, progress, and regional stability, with a focus on promoting an inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific.

#WATCH | Philadelphia | PM Modi arrives in the US, to participate in President Biden-hosted Quad Leaders' summit and to address an event at the United Nations General Assembly pic.twitter.com/FdZWlHwtQh — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

Major Initiatives to Be Unveiled

One of the key highlights of the summit will be the launch of a "milestone" initiative aimed at preventing, detecting, and treating cancer, as well as alleviating the impact on patients and their families. In addition, the Quad leaders will explore peaceful solutions to major global conflicts, such as those in Ukraine and Gaza, underscoring their commitment to global peace.

Areas of Focus: Health, Technology, and Security

The Quad leaders will discuss a wide range of issues critical to the region and beyond, including health security, climate change, emerging technologies, infrastructure, connectivity, and counterterrorism. These discussions are expected to further strengthen cooperation in areas that impact not only the Indo-Pacific but the broader international community.

Quad's Vision for a Peaceful Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Modi, before departing for the summit, emphasized that the Quad has become a crucial platform for like-minded countries working together for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad’s vision, outlined in the 2023 summit in Australia, is focused on building a peaceful, prosperous, stable, and secure Indo-Pacific. The vision includes ensuring respect for sovereignty, preventing intimidation, and resolving disputes in line with international law.