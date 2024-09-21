Polar Bear Appears In Iceland For First Time In 8 Years, Shot Dead After Rare Sighting

In a rare incident, a polar bear was shot dead by police in northwest Iceland on September 19, marking the first sighting of the species in the country since 2016. The bear was deemed a threat to local residents after it ventured near a remote summer cottage, prompting authorities to take action.

The bear was spotted near a summer house in the Westfjords region, where an elderly woman was staying alone. Fearing for her safety, the woman locked herself upstairs in the cottage while the bear rummaged through her garbage. She managed to contact her daughter in Reykjavik through a satellite link for help. According to Helgi Jensson, the Westfjords police chief, the situation posed a significant risk due to the proximity of the bear to the house, prompting authorities to act swiftly.

Polar bears are not native to Iceland but occasionally drift ashore from Greenland on ice floes. Relocating the animal was considered, but after consultation with Iceland’s Environment Agency, the decision was made to shoot the bear. Jensson expressed regret over the decision, stating, "It's not something we like to do," but the bear was too close to human habitation to risk a relocation attempt.

The polar bear, estimated to weigh between 150 and 200 kilograms, was transported to the Icelandic Institute of Natural History for further study. Scientists plan to examine the animal for any signs of parasites or infections, assess the condition of its organs, and analyze its body fat percentage. The bear’s pelt and skull may also be preserved for future research.

Since the ninth century, there have been only around 600 recorded polar bear sightings in Iceland. The previous sighting before this incident occurred in 2016. Although polar bears are a protected species in the country, Icelandic law permits lethal action if an animal is deemed a threat to human life or livestock.