New Delhi: After losing the no-confidence motion, ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Monday (April 11) announced that he will be holding a 'Jalsa' (event) on Wednesday (April 13). He also demanded the immediate elections in Pakistan to elect the Prime Minister.

"On Wednesday I will be holding a jalsa in Peshawar after Isha - my first jalsa after being removed through a foreign- instigated regime change. I want all our people to come, as Pakistan was created as an independent, sovereign state not as a puppet state of foreign powers," Imran Khan tweeted.

"Established as an independent and sovereign state. We are calling for immediate elections because the only way forward is for the people to decide through free and fair elections who they want to elect their Prime Minister," Khan said in another tweet

Live TV