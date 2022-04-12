हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Political circus of Pakistan on a roll; Imran Khan announces 'Jalsa' on Wednesday

Imran Khan also demanded the immediate elections in Pakistan to elect the Prime Minister.

Political circus of Pakistan on a roll; Imran Khan announces &#039;Jalsa&#039; on Wednesday
Image credit: Reuters

New Delhi: After losing the no-confidence motion, ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Monday (April 11) announced that he will be holding a 'Jalsa' (event) on Wednesday (April 13). He also demanded the immediate elections in Pakistan to elect the Prime Minister.

"On Wednesday I will be holding a jalsa in Peshawar after Isha - my first jalsa after being removed through a foreign- instigated regime change. I want all our people to come, as Pakistan was created as an independent, sovereign state not as a puppet state of foreign powers," Imran Khan tweeted.

"Established as an independent and sovereign state. We are calling for immediate elections because the only way forward is for the people to decide through free and fair elections who they want to elect their Prime Minister," Khan said in another tweet

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PakistanImran KhanShehbaz SharifPakistan political crisis
Next
Story

PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, sends THIS message to his Pakistan counterpart

Must Watch

PT10M19S

Ukraine war discussed in Modi - Biden meeting