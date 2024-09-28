China's Poop Explosion Viral Video: In a bizarre and stomach-turning event in Nanning, China, commuters were shocked as a burst sewage pipeline sent a geyser of human waste 33 feet into the air. The incident occurred on the morning of September 24 when construction workers were conducting a pressure test on a newly-installed sewage pipe. Unfortunately, the test went awry, causing the pipe to rupture, unleashing a fountain of excrement over a busy road.

Dashcam footage of the event, which quickly went viral on social media, shows the moment the yellowish plume of sewage shot into the air, splattering vehicles, bikers, and pedestrians alike. One car's windscreen was completely covered in the foul substance, while others struggled to navigate the road through the aftermath. Pedestrians were also caught off guard, many of them drenched in the deluge of waste as they passed through the area.

BREAKING: Poop exploded everywhere landing on the road, cars, people, and pets the moment a sewage pipe pressure test in Nanning failed. This scene of horror shows feces falling from the sky after the initial explosion in China. pic.twitter.com/qD56fUTQuA — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 27, 2024

Despite the powerful explosion, authorities confirmed that no one was injured. However, the force of the blast was so intense that it reportedly caused a digger to flip over at the construction site. Several vehicles also sustained damage from the sewage, which landed with considerable force.

Local authorities were quick to respond, initiating a large-scale clean-up operation to clear the road. While the Nanning municipal officials denied that the rupture was caused by accidental damage during construction, they are currently investigating the incident to prevent such events from happening in the future. Fortunately, the mess was cleaned up swiftly, but the shocking footage of the incident continues to circulate, drawing attention across social media platforms.