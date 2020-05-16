President Donald Trump unveils Space Force flag, claims US military will build 'super duper missile'

The President of the United States Donald Trump unveiled the flag for the Space Force on Friday caling it a very special moment. The ceremony took place at the Oval Office in the White House.

Trump had pushed for this new military service after having complained that he inherited a 'hollow' military.

"We've worked very hard on this and it's so important form a defensive standpoint, from an offensive standpoint, from every standpoint there is," Trump said.

He also said, "We should have started this a long time ago, but we've made up for it."

General John W. Raymond, the chief of Space Force said, "We're proud of this flag. We're proud to have an opportunity to present it to you."

Trump spoke about another project saying the military was building 'incredible military equipment,' which he only loosely described, in a likely reference to a hypersonic missile.

"We have, I call it the Super Duper Missile, and I heard the other night 17 times faster than what they have right now, when you take the fastest missile we have right now," he said. He claimed with this the US was ahead of Russia and China.

Back in December 2019, the Space Force was signed into law under the National Defense Authorization Act. Trump had advertised for this division of the military saying the US needed to expand its presence in space.