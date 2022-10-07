‘Profoundly saddened by the heinous act’: UN Chief condoles Thailand daycare centre mass shooting

New Delhi: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended his sympathies for the mass shooting tragedy at a Thailand child care centre, saying he is "profoundly saddened" by the "heinous" act. "I’m profoundly saddened by the heinous shooting at a childcare centre in Thailand. Learning centres should be spaces where children feel safe, never targeted. My condolences to the victims` loved ones & the people of Thailand," Guterres wrote on Twitter. On October 6, a former policeman killed 34 people, including 23 children, during a knife and gun rampage at a daycare centre in northeast Thailand.

I’m profoundly saddened by the heinous shooting at a childcare centre in Thailand.



Learning centres should be spaces where children feel safe, never targeted.



My condolences to the victims' loved ones & the people of Thailand. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 6, 2022

Previously, the United States condemned the massacre at a Thailand child care centre. In a statement, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the US was "horrified" by the fatal incident at the Thailand day care. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed America's readiness to assist its ally Thailand in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Nong Bua Lam Phu Province, where a gunman took the lives of at least 38 people, including 24 children. This violence is both senseless and heartbreaking. We stand with the people of Thailand and extend our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones today. The United States is ready to assist our Thai allies in the wake of this tragedy," he said in the statement.

Also Read: Thailand day care mass shooting: Killer was a drug addict and distressed after losing his job

The number of people killed in a massacre has risen to 38, including 24 children. Panya Kamrab, a 34-year-old former police officer, was identified as the offender, who killed himself soon after the attack. After returning home, police said Panya killed his wife and child before turning the gun on himself.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, "the (Thailand) prime minister has offered his sympathies on the shooting event."

"All Thai people, and all people around the world who know about this ... will feel so depressed and saddened," Deputy PM of Thailand, Anutin said.

Earlier, the prime minister's office had instructed all security officers to track down the perpetrator. In comparison to other Southeast Asian countries, gun ownership in Thailand is relatively high. Mass shootings are uncommon in the country, but in 2020, a soldier killed 29 people in a shooting spree that began at a military base and then left shoppers running for shelter after the gunman entered a mall, according to CNN.

(With agency inputs)