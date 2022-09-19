Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch the ceremony - Details here

New Delhi: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is likely to be the highest-attended event in the history of the United Kingdom, with world leaders and dignitaries flying from across the globe. More than 2,000 guests will gather in London`s Westminster Abbey today for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday (September 19, 2022).

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. The King and senior royals will walk behind the coffin. According to local reports, the police have made extensive arrangements for crowd control and security measures as thousands of people are expected to line the route on Monday to say their final goodbyes to the Queen.

Timeline for Queen’s funeral

Funeral duties will start at 6.30 a.m. BST

The funeral will start at 11 a.m. BST

The public procession of the queen's coffin will begin at 12.15 p.m. BST

When to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral live in India?

The funeral will begin at 11 am (London Time). Viewers in India can watch the funeral live beginning at 3.30 p.m. IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral live?

People across the world can watch the live streaming on different platforms, including BBC One, BBC News, BBC iPlayer, Sky News, and Sky News App. The funeral ceremony will also be live streamed on YouTube and other platforms.