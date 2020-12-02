Revealed: The real reason behind US First Lady Melania Trump's 'lack of media coverage'

Members of US President Donald Trump's team have started targeting each other as Trump gets ready to leave the White House in order to allow President-elect Joe Biden take charge as the new president of the US.

Trump's staff have now started the blame game and the first to come under attack is Stephanie Grisham, one of Melania Trump's closest aides.

New York Post reported on Monday that White House 'insiders' are blaming Grisham for Melania missing out on a magazine cover to Meghan Markle.

"Out of nowhere and a complete hit piece. I’ve been trying to figure out what logic can be in it and I can’t find it. It’s two months until the end of the administration. I really don’t understand where this is coming from there," a senior administration official told DailyMail.com.

Citing 'insiders who have worked for the White House over the past four years' and 'administration loyalists,' the New York Post report added that Melania has been 'ill-served' by Grisham.

The White House 'insiders' claim that the September 2020 edition of the British magazine Tatler was to feature the US First Lady on its cover but the honour went to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, due to Grisham's mistake.

It is to be noted that New York Post is one of President Trump's favorite papers.

Sources said that the blame game will increase in the coming days and the whole drama will play out in news pieces and on social media.

"I think unfortunately it probably it is,' the official said, dding 'this is not uncommon with some of the folks around the president.'

The mood among Trump's team members is pretty grim as Trump has lost more than one legal battle as he tries to challenge the verdict delivered by voters in November 3 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly claimed massive voter fraud but he did not provide any evidence.