Royal Guard near Queen Elizabeth II's coffin FAINTS after standing motionless for hours - WATCH

London: A video showing a Royal Guard standing close to the coffin of late British Queen Elizabeth II dramatically collapsed in front of crowds of mourners while standing motionless for hours at Westminster Hall has emerged on social media. The guard in question was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket, holding a ceremonial staff, when he suddenly fainted and fell forwards to the floor at around 1 am.

Two other police officials immediately rushed to his aid and live footage of the broadcast was interrupted while the guard was checked. A stretcher was quickly brought out, but the unknown soldier managed to stand up by himself.

After being handed back his hat and ceremonial staff that had dropped to the floor during his fall, he swiftly returned to his post. However, moments later he dramatically swayed again and was escorted away by three staff. The incident occurred as hundreds of thousands of mourners thronged the streets of London to pay homage to the late Queen.

VIDEO: QUEEN'S ROYAL GUARD FAINTS DURING VIGIL

QUEENS GUARD FAINTS DURING VIGIL. pic.twitter.com/v5EFtWsONH — Petronilla Husbands (@PetronillaHusb1) September 15, 2022

Queen Elizabeth`s coffin draped in the Royal Standard is now lying in state in London`s Westminster Hall where it will remain for four days until her funeral on Monday. Borne on a gun carriage and accompanied by the boom of artillery cannons and the tolling of Big Ben`s bell, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was transported on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, as per New York Post.

King Charles III, in full dress uniform and carrying a field marshal`s baton, walked behind the coffin, joined by his sister, Princess Anne, and their two brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. His elder son and heir, Prince William, newly named as the Prince of Wales, walked behind him, next to his brother, Prince Harry.

The cortege passed by the most familiar symbols of royal London, from Buckingham Palace to the wide, tree-lined vista of the Mall, then past government institutions on Whitehall and Downing Street, before arriving at Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Parliamentary estate. Westminster Hall, which sits in the shadow of Big Ben, is one of the most hallowed places in British public life, as per the media portal.

The British Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. The UK has entered a period of official mourning, with tributes pouring in worldwide.