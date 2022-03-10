Russia faces cyberwar as major internet providers suspend services

New Delhi: In a major setback to Russia, technology giant Cogent communication and Lumen Technologies Inc. have pulled the plug of internet services in the county following the launch of the invasion of Ukraine. As per the media reports, Lumen on Tuesday pulled the plug citing the "increased security risk inside Russia." The tech giant says it provides "extremely small and very limited" business services in Russia.

According to media reports, Lumen technologies' move comes following the "ongoing integrity of the global Internet." Cogent Communications who is called the backbone of the internet services also announced a stop on internet services in Russia. Lumen and Cogent are both parts of the network that allows data to flow through the guts of the internet.

They join a long list of companies that have stopped doing business with Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. Google has already suspended all advertising in Russia after the country's communication centre accused YouTube, the video streaming platform of spreading misinformation and fueling protests.

Other than the major tech giants, automotive companies like Aston Martin, Ferrari, Ford, Honda, Toyota multinational food chains, and cafe companies like McDonald's and Starbucks have also suspended their services.

Live TV