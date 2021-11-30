Russia starts developing new Covid-19 vaccine against Omicron variant

Moscow: Russia`s Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology has said it has begun developing a new version of Sputnik vaccine adapted to target the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Gamaleya in a statement on Monday added that the center is studying whether its Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines can neutralise the Omicron variant as it believes, Xinhua news agency reported.

If modification is needed, the new Sputnik Omicron version can be ready for mass production in 45 days, the center said, hoping that a great amount of Sputnik Omicron booster shots can enter international markets in early 2022.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned on Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is ‘very high’ based on early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with ‘severe consequences.’

The UN health agency, in a technical paper issued to member states, said "considerable uncertainties’’ remain about the variant that was first detected days ago in southern Africa. But it said it is possible the variant has mutations that could enable it to escape an immune-system response and boost its ability to spread from one person to another.

“Depending on these characteristics, there could be future surges of COVID-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors, including where surges may take place,” it added. The overall global risk ... Is assessed as very high.

The warning came as a widening circle of countries around the world reported cases of the variant and moved to slam their doors shut while scientists race to figure out just how dangerous this version might be.

Japan announced it would bar entry of all foreign visitors, joining Israel in doing so just days after the variant was identified by researchers in South Africa. Morocco banned all incoming flights. Other countries, including the US And European Union members, have moved to prohibit travelers arriving from southern Africa.

If the virus proves dangerous as feared, "the impact on vulnerable populations would be substantial, particularly in countries with low vaccination coverage, WHO said, noting that no deaths linked to omicron have been reported so far.

Spain became one of the latest countries to report its first confirmed case of the variant. While the vast majority of infections have been seen in travelers arriving from abroad, cases in Portugal and Scotland have raised fears that the variant may already be spreading locally.

“Many of us might think we are done with COVID-19. It's not done with us,” warned Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general.

